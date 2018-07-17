‘Serial graffiti vandal’ ordered held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - The man police call the ‘serial graffiti vandal’ was ordered held without bail Tuesday.

Marc Meadowcroft was in Boston Municipal Court, facing charges of violating his probation on 2015 convictions for tagging property and trespassing, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Meadowcroft was arrested Monday afternoon in East Boston.

MBTA Transit police responded last Saturday morning to the Forest Hills Station for a report of fresh graffiti on entrance and exit doors to the upper busway. The graffiti had a specific “tag sign” that is known to investigators, officials said.

Police say Meadowcroft, who had several felony warrants out for his arrest, was wanted in previous vandalism incidents at other MBTA stations.

Meadowcroft was ordered Tuesday to appear in West Roxbury Municipal Court to answer to warrants there, though it is unclear when he will appear.

