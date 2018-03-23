Serial toilet clogger causing thousands of dollars in damage, police say

(WHDH) — Police in Wisconsin are searching for a serial toilet clogger after they say a women’s public bathroom in Sheboygan has been repeatedly clogged over the past 18 months.

In a Facebook post, the Sheboygan Police Department urged the public to “please not place trash or other rubbish into a public toilet.”

Due to the oditiy of the request, police explained the issue at hand in length.

“Over the past year and a half, someone has been clogging the women’s toilet at the Deland Community Center with a 20 ounce soda bottle. How does one do this and how many flushes does it take? Flushing is not necessary as the person is actually inserting the bottle into the toilet pipes. Why do this? I do not know, but if you help us find the person, I will tell you. This is very strange… and gross, but that is the reality of life.”

The repeated happenings have led to thousands of dollars in repair and labor costs, and unavailability of the public restrooms, according to police.

The Sheboygan Press reports that the toilet was clogged nearly 30 times dating back to 2016.

City officials told the news outlet that they simply “can’t figure this one out.”

Police say they are working to determine who is responsible for the acts.

