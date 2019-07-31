Series of construction projects at Boston’s Logan Airport to have ‘major’ impact on traffic

BOSTON (WHDH) - An upcoming series of construction projects at Boston Logan International Airport will have a major impact on traffic for travelers flying out of the city.

Starting this fall, Massport says a number of roadway detours will take effect around the airport so work on the $2 billion “Logan Forward” project can get underway. Construction is expected to be completed within five years.

In order to accommodate a “growing number of passengers driven by the robust economy and industry trends,” the following improvements have been planned:

Terminal B to C roadway improvements

A new Terminal B-C post-security connection

New gates and a 2,000-space parking garage at Terminal E

Increased sustainability efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Better access to and more high occupancy vehicle (HOV) transportation options

“‘Logan Forward’ is our commitment to improving the passenger experience and we pledge to keep the public informed every step of the way throughout the construction process so they can appropriately plan ahead,” incoming Massport CEO Lisa Wieland said. “This will be a long process and communication with our passengers will be key.”

A new website has been set up to provide more information about each of the projects, as well as construction timelines and updates. A new text alert program is also in the works and will be available later this fall. Passengers, employees, and tenants will be able to get up-to-date messages about road detours and traffic impacts.

Construction for the Terminal B to C roadway improvement project has already begun. Massport says the project will replace the aging roadway infrastructure between the two terminals and significantly reduce traffic congestion, especially during peak hours of operation.

Construction for the Terminal C Optimization and the Terminal B-C Connector projects will begin next spring. The combined projects will consolidate the security checkpoints, renovate the public spaces, and expand the food and retail concessions and passenger amenities. A new concourse connecting Terminals B and C post-security will also be completed in 2021.

The Terminal E Modernization project will add nearly 400,000 square feet of space with 7 new gates, 3 of which were approved in 1995 but never constructed. The new gates will be able to serve larger and more energy-efficient aircraft commonly used for international flights.

The project will include new TSA security checkpoints, an expanded ticketing hall, renovations to the existing building, new high-capacity baggage carousels, and improvements to the Customs and Border Protection area. It’s expected to be completed by 2023.

Also included in the project is a ground transportation plan aimed at reducing the airport’s environmental footprint by strategically providing more options for passengers to use HOV transportation options, like Logan Express.

