Series of threats against Rhode Island schools lead to Russia

A series of recent bomb threats against schools in Rhode Island have left an electronic trail leading all the way to Russia.

The threats made in Rhode Island were similar to ones made in Massachusetts, including one in Methuen last month.

They were made via automated phone calls to schools in Newport, Middletown and Warwick.

Right now officials are looking into whether Russia can help them in their investigation.

