CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash involving three cars occurred on I-93 in Canton Monday morning.

One car appeared to be facing the wrong way.

Cars travelling in the southbound lane were directed off the highway while crews cleared the scene.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)