Serious 4-car crash on Cape Cod shuts down part of Route 6

HARWICH, Mass. (WHDH) — A serious four-car crash with injuries has shut down a stretch of Route 6 in Harwich Wednesday morning, state police said.

The highway is closed in both directions near Exit 10.

A photo shared on Twitter showed several firefighters and EMTs at the scene.

The severity of the injuries to those involved was not immediately clear.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on air and online for updates.

