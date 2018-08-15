Serious 4-car crash on Cape Cod shuts down part of Route 6

HARWICH, Mass. (WHDH) — A serious four-car crash with injuries has shut down a stretch of Route 6 in Harwich Wednesday morning, state police said.
The highway is closed in both directions near Exit 10.
A photo shared on Twitter showed several firefighters and EMTs at the scene.
The severity of the injuries to those involved was not immediately clear.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on air and online for updates.
