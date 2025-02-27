WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were injured in a crash that closed Route 62 in Wilmington, according to authorities.

7NEWS learned one of the people involved was rushed to the hospital and the degree of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police have Salem Street shut down in both directions for roughly a mile.

Details at this time are limited.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)