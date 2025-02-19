WENHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash on Route 128 in Wenham.

All northbound lanes of the highway are closed at Exit 48/Grapevine Road, and traffic is being diverted there, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responded around 2:20 p.m. for reports of a rollover crash with entrapment, police said. The Wenham Fire Department reported “serious injuries” at the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible. Drivers should expect significant delays, they said.

No additional information was immediately available.

