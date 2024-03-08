DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Dracut and Police officials responded to a serious crash near the border line between the two municipalities Friday.

Just before 12:30 p.m., authorities received multiple 911 calls reporting a crash in the area of Hildreth Street, according to Dracut Police.

Upon arrival, first responders found a single-vehicle crash with the car stopped in the yard of a home on Hildreth Street, with the driver still trapped insdie.

After being extricated from the vehicle, the driver was taken via ambulance to Lowell General Hospital before being transferred to a Boston area trauma center.

The crash remains under investigation.

