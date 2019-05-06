Serious crash causes heavy delays on Interstate 93 in Wilmington; 2 flown to hospital

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Morning commuters are dealing with heavy delays on Interstate 93 in Wilmington after a serious crash shut down both sides of the highway on Monday.
Troopers responding to a reported crash around 5:25 a.m. found a pickup truck had struck the guardrail on the right side of I-93 southbound, just south of exit 41.
State police say both occupants in the truck suffered serious injuries but were both conscious.
A medical helicopter landed at the scene to fly them to the hospital, where their current conditions have not been released.
The northbound side of the highway reopened around 6 a.m., while all lanes on the southbound side reopened around 6:30 a.m.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.
