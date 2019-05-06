Serious crash causes heavy delays on Interstate 93 in Wilmington; 2 flown to hospital

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Morning commuters are dealing with heavy delays on Interstate 93 in Wilmington after a serious crash shut down both sides of the highway on Monday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash around 5:25 a.m. found a pickup truck had struck the guardrail on the right side of I-93 southbound, just south of exit 41.

State police say both occupants in the truck suffered serious injuries but were both conscious.

A medical helicopter landed at the scene to fly them to the hospital, where their current conditions have not been released.

The northbound side of the highway reopened around 6 a.m., while all lanes on the southbound side reopened around 6:30 a.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

Med flight helicopter has cleared the scene on 93. Highway has been reopened to traffic. Use caution in the area of exit 41. #WilmingtonMA #MAtraffic — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) May 6, 2019

I93 is closed in both directions in the area of exit 41 due to serious motor vehicle crash while Med Flight is on scene. #wilmingtonma #MAtraffic — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) May 6, 2019

