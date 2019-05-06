Serious crash causes heavy delays on Interstate 93 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Morning commuters are dealing with heavy delays on Interstate 93 in Wilmington after a serious crash shut down both sides of the highway on Monday.

A medical helicopter responded to the southbound side of I-93 in the area of exit 41 to Route 125 just before 6 a.m.

The northbound side of the highway reopened around 6 a.m., while all lanes on the southbound side reopened around 6:30 a.m.

