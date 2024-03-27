CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Carver responded to a serious crash in Carver Wednesday morning.

A car hit a stone wall and ended up lodged into power lines, with at least one pole snapped by the crash.

Lisa Wood, who owns a home nearby, said it was a scary scene.

“This morning my husband took a drive down the end of the driveay and found this,” Wood said. “It’s like, how did that happen?”

Carver Police are expected to release more information in the afternoon.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)