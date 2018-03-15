ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - A serious crash in Andover shut down Interstate 495 southbound by exit 39 overnight.

Massachusetts State Police said at least five cars were involved and several people were rushed to the hospital.

The Tewksbury Fire Department confirmed that one person died.

There is no word on the condition of the others involved in the crash.

State Police said that they believe there may have been multiple crashes that happened consecutively.

Officials had to reroute traffic onto Interstate 93 while crews investigated the scene. I-495 reopened early Thursday morning.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

