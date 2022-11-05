AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night after a serious car crash in Auburn, according to officials.

Police said a driver went the wrong way on Exit 213 near I-90 West, causing the crash.

There is no word on the condition of the two people who were hospitalized.

Officials are working to figure out how the driver ended up driving in the wrong direction.

