Serious crash in Framingham injures 1 officer, 3 others

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash in Framingham that sent several people to the hospital.

Officials said that a Framingham police officer was responding as back-up to an out of control party when a sedan, occupied by three people, collided with his pick-up truck.

Officials extricated the officer out of the pick-up truck and flew him to a hospital by medical helicopter.

#BREAKING – 1 officer seriously hurt in overnight head-on collision in #Framingham. He was responding as back-up to an out of control party when a car collided with his truck. Officer and other driver taken to hospital by helicopter. #7News pic.twitter.com/P5JFqY8kwp — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) February 9, 2018

The driver of the sedan was also transported via medical helicopter to the hospital.

The two passengers in the sedan also faced less serious injuries, officials said.

The Framingham Police Chief said the officer involved is in stable condition. There is no word on the condition of the three that were in the sedan.

Police cleared the scene around 5 a.m.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

