Serious crash in Framingham sends 4 people to hospital via medical helicopter, ambulances

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash in Framingham that sent several people to the hospital.

Police said that just before midnight, a pick-up truck, with one occupant, and a sedan, carrying three people, collided.

Officials extricated the driver out of the pick-up truck and flew him to a hospital by medical helicopter.

The driver of the sedan was also transported via medical helicopter to the hospital.

The two passengers in the sedan also face injuries and were taken to the hospital by ground ambulances.

It is unclear what the current condition is of those injured.

Police cleared the scene around 5 a.m.

The cause of this crash is under investigation.

