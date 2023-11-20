Marshfield Police responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Monday, causing the closure of Plain Street (Route 139) in Marshfield from Old Plain Street to Flaggler Drive.

SKY7-HD spotted the accident earlier today, seeing significant to the front of a red SUV.

*Traffic Alert *

Plain Street closed between Flaggler and Old Plain Street for next few hours due to motor vehicle accident. Please seek alternate routes. — Marshfield Police Department (@Marshfield_PD) November 20, 2023

Police said the area could be blocked off for several hours.

