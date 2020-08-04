Serious crash in Wellesley ignites car, causes major delays

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash involving two cars caused major delays in the area, according to Wellesley police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on the westbound side of Route 9, near the Natick town line Tuesday afternoon, and found heavy smoke and flames pouring out of one of the vehicles.

The other vehicle suffered extensive front end damage.

Only minor injuries were reported

WPD and WFD working a two car crash on Rt 9 west at the Natick line. Major delays. Minor injuries. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/5xBBPMUcSe — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) August 4, 2020

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.

