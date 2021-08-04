BOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash involving two tractor-trailers caused major traffic backups on Interstate 495 in Boxboro on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before the exit to Route 111, leaving debris scattered across the roadway.

The cab of one of the involved tractor-trailers appeared to be hanging over the guardrail.

Both tractor-trailers sustained significant damage and have since been towed away from the scene.

Both operators, identified as a 51-year-old man from Etobicoke, Ontario, and a 41-year-old man from Georgia, were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, according to state police.

The crash led to lane closures and significant traffic delays lasting up to three hours.

No additional information has been released.

