BOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash involving two tractor-trailers is causing major traffic backups on Interstate 495 in Boxboro on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before the exit to Route 111, leaving debris scattered across the roadway.

The cab of one of the involved tractor-trailers appeared to be hanging over the guardrail.

Both tractor-trailers sustained significant damage.

First responders have shut down the left and right lanes.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

No additional information has been released.

