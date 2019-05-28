Serious crash involving SUV, tow truck shuts down street in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash involving an SUV and a tow truck has shut down a busy street in Saugus on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to the area of Lincoln Avenue found the SUV and the tow truck with heavy frontend damage, along with debris scattered all over the roadway.

Video from Sky7 HD showed what appeared to be gasoline leaking across both sides of the road.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)