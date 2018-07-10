Serious crash involving tractor-trailer, car shuts down part of Mass Pike in Millbury

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer truck and motor vehicle has shut down a part of the Mass Pike in Millbury Tuesday afternoon, state police said.

The right lane and breakdown lane are closed near mile marker 98 just after Interstate 495.

Video from Sky7 showed a white sedan with heavy front-end damage that appears to have crashed into the back of the truck.

There was no immediate word regarding injuries.

No additional details were available.

