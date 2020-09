A serious crash left a car mangled on the American Legion Highway in Hyde Park Thursday night.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene near the intersection of Hyde Park Avenue and captured images of the car that appears to have been torn in half by the collision.

Investigators could be seen working to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.