BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of a major roadway has been shut down following a serious crash that left a utility pole resting on top of an overturned car in Barnstable early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Route 6A around 2 a.m. found a vehicle on its roof with an utility pole resting on top of it.

Part of the roadway has been closed as crews work to clear the scene.

Barnstable police say it could be shut down for a while.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)