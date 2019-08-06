MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A major crash on Interstate 290 eastbound in Marlborough has led to several lane closures on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to the area of exit 26 found at least one person suffering from serious injuries after an SUV rolled over, state police said.

Only the breakdown lane remains open to traffic.

No additional details have been provided.

#MAtraffic Serious injury crash, I-290 EB at x.26 (I-495) in #Marlboro. Seek alternate route, heavy delays. Only BDL open to traffic at the moment. pic.twitter.com/iMriGXkLt3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 6, 2019

