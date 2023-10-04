CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic was halted for miles on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford Wednesday morning as crews responded to a serious crash that left a victim needing a medical helicopter to be flown out.

Firefighters and ambulance crews could be seen surveying the scene on I-495 northbound, near the Westford Street overpass by Exit 87 where at least one person in a stretcher was loaded onto a helicopter around 10 a.m.

According to 7NEWS sources, the crash appeared to involve a vehicle that went off I-495 south, through the median strip, and struck a vehicle head-on in the northbound side.

SKY7-HD spotted at least two damaged vehicles at the scene, including a car with its top removed. Also visible were tire marks on the median grass leading up to an SUV with heavy damage to its front.

Traffic was completely halted for miles on I-495 north following the crash, with MassDOT stating that the highway was closed at Exit 83 as emergency crews continued to respond. The left lane of I-495 south was also closed to traffic.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

Update: The left lane is closed on I-495 SB prior to Exit 87 by the Rest Area. NB remains closed at Exit 83. https://t.co/fu9LSVAAGl — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 4, 2023

