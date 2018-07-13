Serious crash on I-95 in Sharon leaves woman trapped in car

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman suffered life-threatening injuries early Friday morning when she crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 95 in Sharon, officials said.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway near exit 8 around 3:30 a.m. found a woman in her 20s trapped inside her vehicle, according to state police.

Video from the scene showed emergency crews working to extricate the woman from the wreckage.

She was taken to an area hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

The woman’s name was not made public.

An investigation is ongoing.

