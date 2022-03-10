NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash on a highway ramp that carries traffic over the Charles River in Weston is causing heavy traffic delays during the Thursday evening commute.
Authorities are investigating a crash on the ramp between Interstate 95 north and Interstate 90 west, according to MassDOT.
Video from SKY7 HD showed several firefighters gathered near what appeared to be a wrecked motorcycle.
Detours directing traffic onto I-95 south are in place.
No additional information was immediately available.
