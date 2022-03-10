NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash on a highway ramp that carries traffic over the Charles River in Weston is causing heavy traffic delays during the Thursday evening commute.

Authorities are investigating a crash on the ramp between Interstate 95 north and Interstate 90 west, according to MassDOT.

Video from SKY7 HD showed several firefighters gathered near what appeared to be a wrecked motorcycle.

Detours directing traffic onto I-95 south are in place.

No additional information was immediately available.

Crash investigation anticipated to require detours to be in place until further notice. https://t.co/zebk1cswuv — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) March 10, 2022

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)