Serious crash prompts call for medical helicopter, closure of I-495 in Berlin

BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of Interstate 495 in Berlin was shut down Thursday afternoon to allow for a medical helicopter to land at the scene of a serious crash, officials said.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway near Exit 26 after 12 p.m. found a white sedan that had gone off the road and into a rock a formation, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the driver.

No additional information was immediately available.

#MAtraffic update: Helicopter en route to UMass Worcester, lanes of traffic opening momentarily. https://t.co/ngpHGNJy8x — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 11, 2019

