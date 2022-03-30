LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A head-on crash has shut down a section of a highway in Littleton on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Route 119 in the area of Springdale Farm found two mangled vehicles in the roadway, according to the Littleton Police Department.

There was no immediate word on the condition of those involved in the crash.

Aerial video showed debris from the wreckage scattered across the highway.

Motorists are being urged to avoid Route 119 because there is a heavy police and fire presence in the area.

An investigation remains onoing.

Awful crash in Littleton on 119 by Beaver Brook rd. Part of the area is closed, avoid if possible. @7News pic.twitter.com/1AUbIQ9Iz9 — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) March 30, 2022

Major car crash in the area of Springdale farm on Great road. Heavy police and fire presence. The road will be shut down. Please seek an alternative route. https://t.co/laU54uMFw1 — Littleton Police (@LittletonMAPD) March 30, 2022

