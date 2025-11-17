TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A major crash shut down I-495 North in Tewksbury Monday night.

Sky 7 HD flew over the scene, capturing ambulances, police, and first responders in the area. Two cars and a tractor trailer appeared to be involved.

The highway has since reopened.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



