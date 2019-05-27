Serious crash shuts down I-93 south in New Hampshire

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A serious crash shut down part of Interstate 93 in Salem, New Hampshire, on Monday night as Memorial Day travelers return home after the long weekend.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway were forced to close all travel lanes due to the severity of the crash, according to New Hampshire State Police.

There was no word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

Video from the scene showed a damaged blue sedan being loaded onto a tow truck.

A photo shared on Twitter by one motorist showed standstill traffic backed up for miles.

The crash has since been cleared but motorists are being urged to prepare for slow travel conditions through the evening.

No additional details were immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)