HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash involving a car and a box truck shut down part of I-495 in Hopkinton Thursday and left at least one person trapped in a vehicle.

The crash happened on the northbound side of I-495. In a post on X near 2:30 p.m., the state Department of Transportation said the highway was closed prior to Exit 58 as a result.

The Hopkinton Fire Department shared photos of the aftermath of the crash near 3 p.m., showing a car on its side and a truck straddling a guardrail.

No further information was immediately available about the cause of the crash or any injuries related to it.

Emergency officials remained on scene as of around 3:30 p.m., though, as SKY7-HD spotted crews loading the damaged car onto a tow truck.

Crews were also using a crane to lift the box truck off the guardrail.

By 4 p.m., MassDOT said the right lane and the breakdown lane near the crash had reopened to traffic. Other lanes were still closed.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)