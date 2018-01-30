Serious crash shuts down part of Route 2 in Lancaster

LANCASTER, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say one lane on Route 2 west in Lancaster is closed due to a serious crash with injuries.

The crash was reported Tuesday afternoon before 2 p.m. The highway is closed at exit 36.

A medical helicopter has been called to the scene.

Video from Sky7 showed an overturned truck on the side of the highway. The cause of the crash is not clear.

All lanes were shut down for a period of time, but now traffic is getting by in the right lane.

Traffic is backed up for some distance. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

#MAtraffic Crash, Rte 2 WB at x.36 in #Lancaster with injuries. Left lane closed. Medical helicopter being requested. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 30, 2018

#MAtraffic update: ALL lanes now closed on Rte 2 WB in #Lancaster. No traffic getting by. https://t.co/WepK2SDLhY — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 30, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)