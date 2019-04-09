Serious crash shuts down stretch of Route 9 in Natick

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash has shut down a stretch of Route 9 in Natick on Tuesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the westbound side of the highway near Route 27 were forced to start diverting traffic around the crash scene, according to the Wellesley Police Department.

#WPD TRAFFIC ALERT: Rt. 9 westbound is closed in Natick at Rt. 27 due to a serious crash on Rt. 9 west near Speen St. in Natick. All westbound traffic being diverted onto Rt. 27 – expect heavy delays in the area. — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) April 9, 2019

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

All westbound traffic near Speen Street is being diverted onto Route 27.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area. Lengthy delays are expected through the evening commute.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)