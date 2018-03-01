SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - Communities along New England’s shore are preparing for what could be serious flooding during Friday’s nor’easter.

The storm is expected to bring strong winds and soaking rain, along with dangerous coastal flooding from Friday into Saturday. Officials in Scituate are encouraging people who live in high-risk areas to head inland.

“The storm in January, we closed for four days due to the high tide, which dislodged some of our decking out front and did some damage to the pipes under the building,” said Mary Ellen Stoddard, who owns a business right on the water in Scituate.

Other coastal towns are following suit. In Marshfield, officials are asking residents to stay off the road and seek alternative shelter if you live in flood areas. Duxbury has put voluntary evacuations in place.

Utility crews are also on standby and ready to bring in crews from neighboring states if needed

“As the storm gets closer and the forecast gets clear, we’ll know where those workers need to be,” said Eversource spokesperson Michael Durand.

Boston is also bracing for intense flooding along its waterfront, one of the areas hit hardest by January’s storm. Flooding turned streets into rivers and water poured into the Aquarium T station, closing it for the duration of the storm.

