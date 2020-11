DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Parts of Gallivan Boulevard were shut down on Thursday morning in Dorchester due to flooding.

Crews responding to a water main break around 11 a.m. found the intersection and surrounding area under several inches of water, officials said.

Crews worked to contain the scene as cars drove by.

