WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Serious injuries have been reported following a crash on the ramp from Interstate 95 northbound to the Mass. Pike in Weston on Friday morning.

The ramps from the Pike to I-95 north as well as the ramps from I-95 north to the Pike have been closed.

No additional information was immediately available.

#MAtraffic : Troopers on scene with a crash between a car and tractor trailer on the ramp from 95 NB to the Pike with serious injuries. The ramps from the Pike to 95 NB and from 95 NB to the Pike are closed. Updates to come. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 27, 2021

