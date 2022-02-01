SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Serious injuries were reported following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle in Sharon on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of Route 1 just before Mick Morgan’s Pub around 1:30 p.m. found a tractor-trailer and another vehicle that had crashed, according to Massachusetts State Police.

It’s not clear how many people were injured in the crash.

Traffic was diverted back onto Route 95 south while detectives worked at the scene, Sharon police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Troopers on scene along w/ @SharonMAPolice for crash between tractor-trailer and another vehicle, Rt. 1 SB, Sharon. Serious injuries. MSP patrols, Crime Scene, Collision Reconstruction, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and detectives all on scene. Investigation ongoing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 1, 2022

Active State Police/Sharon Police crash investigation, Route One South just before Mick Morgan's. Traffic is currently being diverted back onto Route 95 South . Please avoid the area as State Police work reconstruction. pic.twitter.com/CPKhcjcmRq — Sharonmapolice (@SharonMAPolice) February 1, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)