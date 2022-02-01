SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Serious injuries were reported following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle in Sharon on Tuesday.
Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of Route 1 just before Mick Morgan’s Pub around 1:30 p.m. found a tractor-trailer and another vehicle that had crashed, according to Massachusetts State Police.
It’s not clear how many people were injured in the crash.
Traffic was diverted back onto Route 95 south while detectives worked at the scene, Sharon police said.
An investigation remains ongoing.
