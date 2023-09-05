FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious rollover crash in Foxboro Tuesday evening resulted in serious injuries and a car engulfed in flames, Massachusetts State Police said.

Officials said all lanes are temporarily closed on Route 495 southbound after the multi-car crash. The crash happened around 5:20 p.m., and there were serious injuries at the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

