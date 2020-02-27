Serious injuries reported after head-on crash in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Serious injuries have been reported following a head-on crash in Auburn on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Route 20 west in the area of Windbrook Acres found a badly damaged pickup truck and a crumpled up sedan, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Police have not said how many people were injured.

The highway has been closed in the area of Millbury and Greenwood streets.

A CEMLEC crash reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Route 20 west of Windbrook Acres mobile home community. Road closed. Serious injuries involved. Under investigation by ⁦@CEMLEC_News⁩ Crash Reconstruction pic.twitter.com/Hk3DUqv2hb — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) February 27, 2020

Update (13:53): Rt 20 Closure is Intersection of Rt. 20/Millbury St. Auburn & Rt. 20/ Greenwood St Worcester https://t.co/yPf7vqNQSW — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) February 27, 2020

