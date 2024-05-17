MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded late Friday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Milford left at least one car flipped upside down on the side of the highway.

A state police spokesperson said the crash happened near 11:40 a.m.

The state Department of Transportation in a post on X said the crash took place on the southbound side of the highway and caused serious injuries.

One lane on the southbound side of I-495 remained closed as of around 1 p.m., according to MassDOT.

State police said the cause of the crash was still under investigation.

