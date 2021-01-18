STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Serious injuries have been reported following a rollover crash in Stoughton Monday morning.

Troopers responding to the crash scene on Route 24 northbound prior to Route 139 shut down the right lane of travel as an investigation gets underway.

No additional information has been released.

Troopers on scene, rollover crash with serious injuries, Rt. 24 North prior to Rt. 139, Stoughton. Right lane of Rt. 24 NB closed at this time. MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and Troop H Detective Unit assisting patrols. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 18, 2021

