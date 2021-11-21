BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in the Sumner Tunnel that left people seriously injured Sunday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the ramp leading from the Sumner Tunnel to Storrow Drive around 3:20 a.m. found people inside the car suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts state police.

They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The ramp from Sumner Tunnel to Storrow Drive was temporarily closed while police cleared the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)