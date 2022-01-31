MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Serious injuries have been reported following a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 495 southbound in Mansfield on Monday morning.
The crash happened just south of Interstate 95, according to state police.
A portion of the highway is set to temporarily close so crews can remove the tractor-trailer.
State police say at least one person suffered serious injury.
No additional information has been released.
An investigation remains ongoing.
