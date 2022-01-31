MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Serious injuries have been reported following a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 495 southbound in Mansfield on Monday morning.

The crash happened just south of Interstate 95, according to state police.

A portion of the highway is set to temporarily close so crews can remove the tractor-trailer.

State police say at least one person suffered serious injury.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

