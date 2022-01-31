MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Serious injuries have been reported following a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 495 southbound in Mansfield on Monday morning.

The crash happened just south of Interstate 95, according to state police.

A portion of the highway is set to temporarily close so crews can remove the tractor-trailer.

State police say at least one person suffered serious injury.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Troopers on scene of tractor-trailer crash, Rt 495SB Mansfield, just south of Rt 95, with serious injury. 495SB will be temporarily closed to remove the TT. on Rt. 495 SB, south of Rt. 95 in Mansfield. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 31, 2022

