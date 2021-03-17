Serious injuries reported in crash on Mass. Pike

BOSTON (WHDH) - State Police say serious injuries were suffered Wednesday in a crash on the Mass. Turnpike.

The crash happened before 3 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway near Commonwealth Avenue.

Police did not immediately have any additional details regarding injuries to those involved.

Traffic was delayed in the area while crews worked to clear the scene and investigate the crash.

 

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending