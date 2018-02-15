Serious injuries reported in crash on Mass Pike

PALMER, Mass. (WHDH) — State Police say serious injuries were suffered Thursday in a crash on the Mass Pike.

The crash happened before 2 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway by the Calkins Road overpass in Palmer.

Photos from the scene showed an overturned, badly damaged SUV and a smashed tractor-trailer truck resting up against a guardrail.

Police did not immediately have any additional details regarding injuries to those involved.

All lanes on the highway are closed with the exception of the breakdown lane. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.

#MAtraffic Update; I-90 EB in #Palmer by the Calkins Road overpass, continues to be closed. Serious injuries reported. Seek alt routes. pic.twitter.com/WeBexWtEa7 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 15, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)