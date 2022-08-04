SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - MassDOT has reported a multi-car crash on I-95 South in Sharon with serious injuries.

Officials said the accident occurred near exit 17. A portion of the highway remains closed, with only the left travel lane open to traffic.

No other information is immediately available.

This is a developing story, stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

