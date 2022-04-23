PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in Pembroke.

The car flipped over on the southbound side of Route 3 near Exit 27 around 3 a.m., according to a post on the Mass. Department of Transportation Twitter page.

Serious injuries were reported though it is not clear who was hurt nor how badly.

The crash caused officials to temporarily shut down part of the highway.

No further details have been released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)