Serious injury crash in NH results in man’s 3rd DUI charge since April

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent car crash in Concord, New Hampshire Monday night led to a 37-year-old man being arrested on his third drunken driving charge since April.

Emergency crews responding to a motor vehicle crash in the area of 199 East Side Drive about 9:16 p.m. found a blue Honda Pilot crumpled against a tree, Concord police said. The driver, Jackson Rwigema, of Concord, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses said they saw the Pilot driving erratically on East Side Drive prior to the crash and said the driver had been passing other cars at a high rate of speed and drifted off the road and onto a nearby front lawn, according to police.

He was arrested at the hospital on an aggravated DUI charge.

On July 2, officers responding to a report of two men trying to tip over an occupied crewing boat on the Merrimack River arrested Rwigema on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

On April 20, Rwigema was arrested on a charge of aggravated DUI after officers determined he was under the influence when he caused a crash in the parking lot of Concord Royal Gardens.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call Concord Police Lt. Sean Ford at 602-225-8600.

